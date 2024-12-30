Officer sounded the alarm
Drunk driver with illegal cargo caught himself
A police officer is always on duty - even in his free time. An officer from Mühlviertel proved this when he was driving his car privately. An apparently intoxicated driver was driving more than dangerously. The officers didn't have to stop him, by the way, and a surprise was waiting in the trunk.
"Colleagues, you have to take a look at him, there's something wrong" - a police officer who was driving on Leonfeldener Straße (B126) in his free time reported a drunk driver in Bad Leonfelden at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday night. "He was driving in the direction of Zwettl an der Rodl."
When the patrol saw the Audi described, it was already on the right-hand side of the road. It was no longer roadworthy because the rubber on the left front tire was missing and it was on the rim.
At least 1.6 per mille
"I had a flat tire," said the driver, a 30-year-old Slovakian. But the officers noticed that he was obviously drunk. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and is now being treated as if he had at least 1.6 per mille.
Prohibited firecrackers in the trunk
Nearby, police officers found a damaged delineator and a damaged manhole cover. The front license plate of the car was also there - this was probably also responsible for the demolished tire. The 30-year-old had illegal pyrotechnics in the trunk, which he had apparently brought from the Czech Republic. The Slovakian had to hand in his vehicle keys and was able to continue his journey after paying a security deposit, as he was no longer allowed to drive.
