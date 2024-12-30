Drunk driver with illegal cargo caught himself

Prohibited firecrackers in the trunk

Nearby, police officers found a damaged delineator and a damaged manhole cover. The front license plate of the car was also there - this was probably also responsible for the demolished tire. The 30-year-old had illegal pyrotechnics in the trunk, which he had apparently brought from the Czech Republic. The Slovakian had to hand in his vehicle keys and was able to continue his journey after paying a security deposit, as he was no longer allowed to drive.