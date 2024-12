Bormio: “Beast” Stelvio was very hungry this time

Race start at 11.30 am. At 11.31 a bloodcurdling scream. At 11.35 a.m. the helicopter rotors start rattling. A nightmare start to a ski race on a Sunday in Valtellina with truly fantastic weather. The Swiss skier Gino Caviezel, start number 1, had skied at around 100 km/h shortly before the San Pietro jump, lost his right ski and plunged over the edge of the slope into the depths. Caviezel remained lying on the slope, screaming loudly in pain.