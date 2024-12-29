After jeans scandal: Carlsen withdraws from withdrawal

Fine and ultimatum

Carlsen attended the match day on Friday in jeans, which is prohibited for participants. After his second game of the day, Carlsen was fined 200 US dollars by the organizer and given an ultimatum to change immediately. However, Carlsen refused to do so and was subsequently disqualified for round nine. Carlsen then declared that he would no longer play and would travel to "where the weather is a bit better than here". Now came the withdrawal from the withdrawal.