Chess turmoil
After jeans scandal: Carlsen withdraws from withdrawal
Defending champion Magnus Carlsen will now compete in the World Blitz Chess Championship after the jeans scandal.
"Long story short: We can talk about how it came about, but I'll play at least one more day in New York, and if I do well, one more day after that," the 34-year-old Norwegian announced in an interview with the chess platform "Take Take Take". The day before, the grandmaster had announced his complete withdrawal from the tournament in frustration.
This was due to a dispute over the World Chess Federation's dress code rules, which prohibit the wearing of jeans. The rapid chess tournament was played without Carlsen, with the surprise winner being the 18-year-old Russian Volodar Mursin. The two-day World Blitz Championship begins on Monday. The world federation (FIDE) immediately welcomed back the world number one. It is looking forward to "continuing the cooperation with Mr. Carlsen and the worldwide chess community", it said in a message on the X platform. This was preceded by "many discussions", as Carlsen revealed.
Fine and ultimatum
Carlsen attended the match day on Friday in jeans, which is prohibited for participants. After his second game of the day, Carlsen was fined 200 US dollars by the organizer and given an ultimatum to change immediately. However, Carlsen refused to do so and was subsequently disqualified for round nine. Carlsen then declared that he would no longer play and would travel to "where the weather is a bit better than here". Now came the withdrawal from the withdrawal.
