Ice hockey record hunt
How Schiechl wants to break the magical “1000 mark”
900 appearances in the top ice hockey league and still nowhere near enough! 99ers crack Michael Schiechl has been consistency personified for years. Historically, only five players have more league games under their belt. But the Murtal native already has his sights set on the next record: 1000 league games in Austria. Only Thommy Koch has managed that so far...
Michael Schiechl is the 99ers' "Mister Reliable". Always calm, always hard-working - a real worker bee. Since his Graz comeback four years ago, the hobby beekeeper has been an integral part of the bunker, playing a total of 183 games for the Murstadt club since his arrival in January 2021. In the 5:2 win against Linz, the 35-year-old family man celebrated his 900th (!) league appearance, putting him in sixth place on the all-time list.
All-time league appearances
- Thomas Koch: 1023 games
- Philippe Lakos: 955 games
- Thomas Raffl: 945 games
- Daniel Oberkofler: 930 games
- John Hughes: 922 games
- Michael Schiechl 900 games
- Thomas Hundertpfund 898 games
- Mario Altmann 880 games
"I've already got so many games, now I want to break the 1,000," winked the striker, who is chasing KAC legend Thomas Koch's record. The Klagenfurt native played a total of 1023 games in Austria's top division from 2003 to 2023. Koch is therefore the only player to date to have exceeded the magic 1,000-game mark.
In order to achieve this goal as well, the player from Murtal now needs ice time and a place in the play-offs. A 99ers victory today (19.15) in Fehervar would be important for this. What is positive: Marcus Vela, who injured his back against Linz and had to go to hospital, has been given the all-clear. In addition, the "individualists" such as Kevin Roy (one goal and two assists against Linz) and Trevor Gooch (eleven points in the last seven games) are finally really starting to thaw out. With Nick Albano, however, it smells more and more like goodbye.
