How Schiechl wants to break the magical “1000 mark”

In order to achieve this goal as well, the player from Murtal now needs ice time and a place in the play-offs. A 99ers victory today (19.15) in Fehervar would be important for this. What is positive: Marcus Vela, who injured his back against Linz and had to go to hospital, has been given the all-clear. In addition, the "individualists" such as Kevin Roy (one goal and two assists against Linz) and Trevor Gooch (eleven points in the last seven games) are finally really starting to thaw out. With Nick Albano, however, it smells more and more like goodbye.