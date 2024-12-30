Sad farewells and welcome newcomers

The year 2024 was generally a very eventful one for the Styrian cultural scene: the change at the top of the state government and the wave of inflation not only depressed the mood, but also the budgets. In the independent scene in particular, a struggle for survival has begun. And yet some highlights of the cultural year came from this sector in particular - such as the bombastic theater evening "Ein Körper : Mein Fließen" by Theater Quadrat in Graz, the exciting exploration of Europe by Theater im Bahnhof or the small, fine concert by Paul Plut at the Orpheum. Above all, however, 2024 was also a year of farewells.