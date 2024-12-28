Crimean peninsula declares state of emergency due to oil spill

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of a "truly critical" situation whose impact on the environment was unfortunately "unavoidable". He called on the government to make "maximum efforts" to deal with the consequences of the oil spill, particularly on the beaches in south-western Russia, as reported by Russian news agencies. "Unfortunately, it is currently impossible to determine the extent of the damage to the environment," but specialists were taking care of this task, Peskov added.