Oil tanker accident
Crimean peninsula declares state of emergency due to oil spill
Following the accident involving two oil tankers off the Crimea, a state of emergency has been declared on the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia. It was imposed "because oil products have entered the Kerch Strait", explained the governor appointed by Moscow, Sergei Aksyonov, via Telegram on Saturday.
The Russian Ministry of Transport, on the other hand, announced that "all identified polluted zones" in the Black Sea had been cleaned.
Oil could continue to leak from sunken tanker
Repeated pollution has not been identified, the Ministry of Transport added. Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov, on the other hand, stated that there was still a risk of oil leaking again from the sunken tankers in the Black Sea.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of a "truly critical" situation whose impact on the environment was unfortunately "unavoidable". He called on the government to make "maximum efforts" to deal with the consequences of the oil spill, particularly on the beaches in south-western Russia, as reported by Russian news agencies. "Unfortunately, it is currently impossible to determine the extent of the damage to the environment," but specialists were taking care of this task, Peskov added.
In mid-December, two Russian tankers carrying thousands of tons of oil were severely damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and the Russian region of Krasnodar. The tankers in question were the "Volgoneft-212" and the "Volgoneft-239". One sailor died and 26 crew members were evacuated.
Pictures of the accident published online showed dramatic scenes: The "Wolgoneft-212" broke in two, the stern standing vertically in the water. The ships were carrying 9,200 tons of oil; according to the authorities, around 40 percent may have leaked into the sea.
Thousands of volunteers took part in the clean-up work on the beaches. However, scientists criticized the lack of equipment for removing the oil.
