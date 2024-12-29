New Year’s Eve: Gmunden coach as party crasher

If the Gmunden basketball team were to record their seventh win in a row at league fourth-placed UBSC Graz today, they would also overtake Upper Austrian rivals Wels and even go into the Cup derby in the trade fair city on January 2 as league leaders. And they would be firmly in the top six and thus secure a place in the play-offs. "Our entire focus is on Graz, the derby is not yet an issue. A win against the Styrians will be difficult enough, as they have only lost to Wels at home so far and we have shown some weaknesses recently. But we are unbeaten for a long time and are already complaining at a high level," says Gmunden's financial director Harald Stelzer, who does not want to distribute the bear's fur before it is killed.