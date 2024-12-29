Sunshine and clear nights
What the weather will be like in Carinthia on New Year’s Eve week
Great weather - perfect for skiing, ice skating or walking in the countryside. The mild temperatures of the last few days will remain stable and the sun will be at its best on Sunday and until New Year's Eve.
Bright sunshine, hardly a cloud in the sky and wonderfully fresh air - what more could you want? The very stable and sunny high-pressure weather of the last few days will continue throughout Carinthia on Sunday. The sky is mostly cloudless from early to late. "Only in the Klagenfurt basin will there be isolated patches of early morning fog, but these will dissipate quickly," assure the meteorologists from GeoSphere Austria.
It will remain frosty in the shady valleys of the country, so the snow will remain. Temperatures will rise to around 10 degrees in the afternoon, with the highest values on sunny slopes.
We will start the new week sunny and cloudless: patches of early morning fog, for example in the state capital, will not last long; temperatures will not change much either. The weather experts know: "After early temperatures of between -11 and 2 degrees, the daily highs will reach -3 to 7 degrees, depending on the sunshine and altitude."
"On the last day of the year, the sun will shine again," they continue - and: After a frosty morning, highs will be between -2 and 7 degrees. Fog patches will clear in the morning and New Year's Eve will be calm and clear. So nothing stands in the way of rocket watching - only fog may form in some areas. It will be frosty in the lowlands.
What will happen in the New Year is not yet entirely certain: "It will often be sunny on New Year's Day. A few patches of cloud will pass through and regional fog patches will clear in the morning," that much is certain. The night of January 1, 2025 will be frosty, followed by sunshine and temperatures of up to 7 degrees.
