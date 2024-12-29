Vorteilswelt
Sunshine and clear nights

What the weather will be like in Carinthia on New Year’s Eve week

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 07:00

Great weather - perfect for skiing, ice skating or walking in the countryside. The mild temperatures of the last few days will remain stable and the sun will be at its best on Sunday and until New Year's Eve.

0 Kommentare

Bright sunshine, hardly a cloud in the sky and wonderfully fresh air - what more could you want? The very stable and sunny high-pressure weather of the last few days will continue throughout Carinthia on Sunday. The sky is mostly cloudless from early to late. "Only in the Klagenfurt basin will there be isolated patches of early morning fog, but these will dissipate quickly," assure the meteorologists from GeoSphere Austria.

It will remain frosty in the shady valleys of the country, so the snow will remain. Temperatures will rise to around 10 degrees in the afternoon, with the highest values on sunny slopes.

We will start the new week sunny and cloudless: patches of early morning fog, for example in the state capital, will not last long; temperatures will not change much either. The weather experts know: "After early temperatures of between -11 and 2 degrees, the daily highs will reach -3 to 7 degrees, depending on the sunshine and altitude."

Kärnten
Symbol heiter
-6° / 6°
3 km/h
07:37 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 6°
4 km/h
08:16 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 8°
4 km/h
08:17 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 8°
4 km/h
08:18 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 7°
4 km/h
06:20 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 4°
5 km/h
04:53 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 3°
5 km/h
00:09 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / 6°
7 km/h
00:43 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-0° / 2°
12 km/h
04:50 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-8° / 1°
8 km/h
01:38 h
< 5 %
Friesach
Symbol wolkenlos
-8° / 3°
3 km/h
08:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-8° / 3°
2 km/h
08:19 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 5°
2 km/h
08:20 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 5°
3 km/h
08:21 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-8° / 4°
2 km/h
06:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol bedeckt
-6° / 2°
4 km/h
01:34 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / 4°
4 km/h
02:09 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 5°
4 km/h
00:04 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 2°
5 km/h
06:12 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
-8° / 0°
3 km/h
01:02 h
< 5 %
Hermagor
Symbol heiter
-7° / 3°
2 km/h
07:47 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 4°
3 km/h
07:12 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 5°
3 km/h
07:35 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 5°
3 km/h
07:20 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 5°
4 km/h
07:00 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 4°
7 km/h
04:19 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / 4°
4 km/h
01:37 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 6°
7 km/h
00:06 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 2°
4 km/h
00:34 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
-5° / 0°
4 km/h
01:37 h
< 5 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 4°
4 km/h
08:05 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 5°
3 km/h
08:18 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 5°
2 km/h
08:19 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 5°
3 km/h
08:19 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 4°
2 km/h
05:36 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-6° / 3°
3 km/h
02:58 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 4°
2 km/h
02:23 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 5°
2 km/h
00:47 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 2°
4 km/h
06:47 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-8° / -0°
2 km/h
01:20 h
< 5 %
Spittal
Symbol heiter
-7° / 6°
2 km/h
07:12 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-7° / 4°
3 km/h
08:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 5°
2 km/h
08:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 6°
4 km/h
08:21 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 4°
3 km/h
06:49 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / 4°
10 km/h
03:03 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 4°
3 km/h
01:53 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 5°
11 km/h
00:02 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 3°
4 km/h
00:34 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
-6° / 0°
4 km/h
01:24 h
< 5 %
Villach
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 6°
2 km/h
08:04 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 5°
1 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 7°
1 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 6°
1 km/h
08:18 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 6°
1 km/h
07:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-5° / 5°
1 km/h
04:28 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 4°
2 km/h
00:24 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 6°
7 km/h
00:10 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 2°
5 km/h
00:48 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-6° / 1°
4 km/h
01:53 h
< 5 %
Wolfsberg
Wetterdaten:

"On the last day of the year, the sun will shine again," they continue - and: After a frosty morning, highs will be between -2 and 7 degrees. Fog patches will clear in the morning and New Year's Eve will be calm and clear. So nothing stands in the way of rocket watching - only fog may form in some areas. It will be frosty in the lowlands.

What will happen in the New Year is not yet entirely certain: "It will often be sunny on New Year's Day. A few patches of cloud will pass through and regional fog patches will clear in the morning," that much is certain. The night of January 1, 2025 will be frosty, followed by sunshine and temperatures of up to 7 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

