The spruce

In the Tara Mountains, on the southern bank of the Drina, a young, unsightly spruce stretched out its drooping branches and began to lament. "If I had a crown as beautiful and narrow as that one over there. I'd be happy and wouldn't complain any more." The little spruce looked enviously at the opposite bank, where the first rays of sunlight were casting a glistening morning light over a young fir tree of its own age and making an extraordinary impression. It seemed to be the only one chosen to be seen first of all the spruces. It was of almost perfect growth, with perfectly symmetrical branches and a pagoda-like, narrow, conical crown. There was not a blemish to be found on the tree. Its short, drooping branches tapered perfectly into upward-pointing tips all around. Its trunk was thin and straight as a die.