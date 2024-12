2025 is the year of the cunning fox

The Austrian Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union called for the animal of 2025. Chamois and ground squirrel were neck-and-neck for a long time, but in the end the clever fox came out on top. For centuries, the red fox has not only roamed through local forests and fields, but also through stories and fairy tales. With its intelligence, elegant body in red fur and a hint of slyness, it has become the epitome of cunning and cleverness. In fable tales, he is called Reineke - which means "cunning one" - and usually plays the trickster who outwits even powerful opponents such as the lion, while in fairy tales he often alternates between villain and secret hero.