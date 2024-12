Iran’s president in search of a new course

"To avoid unnecessary trouble, we shouldn't be constantly arguing with the world." These are new tones that can be heard from Iran. From President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is considered a moderate. In the face of one of the most serious crises in the country's recent history. Masoud Pezeshkian is planning a political and foreign policy realignment. This could reduce tensions with the international community and reform the country's foreign policy in the national interest. However, the extent to which such a change is possible in a politically deeply divided system remains unclear. "A dispute over the direction of the system is certainly evident," says expert Reinhard Schulze in an interview with Krone.