Pork knuckle auction on New Year’s Eve

The money - 30 to 100 euros per knuckle of pork, depending on the size and mood - will go towards the upkeep of the branch church. The church is dedicated to St. Margaret and St. Sylvester. Legends about the saints are depicted on the ceiling. It also reads "Saint Sylvester, after Mary the Comforter of Stall!", as the church in Lainach once belonged to the parish of Stall. Sylvester - the name is derived from the Latin Silva for forest and therefore means man of the forest - was Pope and died on December 31, 335.