Brus remains provocative even after his death

Actionist, draughtsman, writer, an "open mind" - Günter Brus was many things, but above all the most famous contemporary Styrian artist. Hardly anyone knows his work as well as Roman Grabner. Since 2012, he has been the director of the Bruseum in Graz, which is part of the Neue Galerie and the Universalmuseum Joanneum. Grabner sees the impact of Günter Brus every day: "We recently had an inquiry from an Italian textbook publisher. They want to show the 'Viennese Walk'" - one of Brus' most famous actions from 1965.