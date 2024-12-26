Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Don't get more expensive"

A plea for reasonable beer prices

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 11:55

He is not an "angry landlord", but a professional pub owner from Schattendorf is not one to talk down the restaurant scene either. He defends himself against the criticism of being a "price driver".

0 Kommentare

Wilhelm "Willi" Grafl is a landlord with heart and soul. And has been for a very long time. He can look back on a proud 48 years in which he has been self-employed and has always gone his own way. The gastronomic warhorse wants to continue to provide his loyal regulars with pleasurable (culinary) delights for a few more years.

Willi Grafl wants to set an example. He is "freezing" beer prices on his own initiative. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
Willi Grafl wants to set an example. He is "freezing" beer prices on his own initiative.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

 "I don't dislike the work yet," admits the passionate innkeeper, who runs the wine tavern on the main street in the border town of Schattendorf in the Mattersburg district. However, he has been annoyed by the general rise in prices for months. However, a TV report in which the innkeepers were slammed as "price drivers" and "inflation feeders" broke the camel's back.

"Leave the church in the village, but also the inns" 
It may well be true, says Grafl, that large restaurants and staff-intensive hotels, including wellness oases, have significantly increased prices. "However, the clocks run differently in the countryside. You should leave the church in the village - and the inns," Grafl remarks with a serious face: "Sowing discord only drives the death of the inns."

Let the €4.40 Krügerl melt in your mouth
Like many other pubs, Grafl only increased the price of a Krügerl beer by 20 cents to €4.40 in January. The price of a Seidel was raised by ten cents to €3.30. "Otherwise the prices have remained the same. We have village pubs and know most of our guests personally. We don't want to put too much strain on their wallets," emphasizes the landlord. "Unfortunately, we are all lumped together when it comes to negative TV reports." With his heart closely tied to the restaurant business, the landlord draws his conclusions. Although this decision will not help him financially, he intends to wait a long time before the next price increase for barley juice in the wine tavern. Grafl: "At the beginning of 2025, it will remain at 4.40 euros for a stein and 3.30 for a pint." The guests will probably like it.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf