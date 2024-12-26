A plea for reasonable beer prices

Let the €4.40 Krügerl melt in your mouth

Like many other pubs, Grafl only increased the price of a Krügerl beer by 20 cents to €4.40 in January. The price of a Seidel was raised by ten cents to €3.30. "Otherwise the prices have remained the same. We have village pubs and know most of our guests personally. We don't want to put too much strain on their wallets," emphasizes the landlord. "Unfortunately, we are all lumped together when it comes to negative TV reports." With his heart closely tied to the restaurant business, the landlord draws his conclusions. Although this decision will not help him financially, he intends to wait a long time before the next price increase for barley juice in the wine tavern. Grafl: "At the beginning of 2025, it will remain at 4.40 euros for a stein and 3.30 for a pint." The guests will probably like it.