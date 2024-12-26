Host Miso clarifies
FACT: “Researchers are super sweet and exciting”
Stiff, completely devoid of fun and generally speaking a language that nobody understands: Scientists. At least that's what they say. Is that really the case? "Not at all!", says FÄKT! presenter Marie-Sophie, known as Miso. The student interviews local researchers as part of the ÖAW knowledge transfer project - and "translates" science into trendy children's and youth language.
"Phew," Miso sighs and laughs when we ask her how many FÄKT! videos she has made so far: "At some point, you really do stop counting." A large number of social media clips are produced every week and one or two films every month. Miso and her colleague Julia interview local researchers about their various fields.
Are scientists as stiff and old-fashioned as is generally claimed? Miso shakes her head: "That may be a typical cliché, but it's the same in every profession: people are often pigeonholed far too quickly. I'm not a fan of that."
"So far, I've been able to talk to super nice and exciting researchers," she tells us. "And what I liked best: That we always communicated with each other as equals. It was great to see how passionate these people are about their field and how much they want to share their knowledge with the world, especially young people."
Researchers super nice - and also understandable
But do people actually understand scientists when they talk about their research - or do they sound like aliens to the layperson? "Of course, some researchers communicate in simpler language than others," says Miso.
"Also, some scientists are very humorous, others are rather calm - just like the topics, which also vary in complexity," says the student. Of course, some topics are more difficult to understand and translate: "But that's what we're here for and that makes the work exciting." It's great to be able to contribute to science communication "in a tangible, understandable and modern way" as part of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) project - "and to learn so many new things myself at the same time", she says.
Proud family supports
She is also grateful to her family, who "always stand behind me, support me in my dreams and are proud and happy as long as I am happy," she says. "When I told them that I was now one of the two hosts of FÄKT! powered by ÖAW, they were really happy for me and thought it was great," the student recalls. "But I also get almost exclusively positive feedback in general."
Friendships have long since developed within the team
Miso has quickly settled into her role as presenter: "Our team is now so well-rehearsed that it doesn't really feel like work at all," she says. "The whole team has grown very close to my heart and we always have a lot of fun together." She also gets on really well with her host colleague Julia in particular - "and we actually understood each other straight away. That's incredibly valuable."
Girls grateful for freedom while filming
"The great thing about FÄKT! is that Julia and I were given a lot of freedom during the video shoot - right from the start," emphasizes Miso. "We were appreciated for our nature and personality, so we never had to pretend and could always be ourselves. I think that makes us authentic."
In a nutshell
- FÄKT! is the science education project of the Austrian Academies of Arts and Sciences (ÖAW) on social media and co. for children, young people and everyone who is young at heart.
- In short videos with the students Marie-Sophie, called "Miso", and Julia, everyday scientific topics are explained in a trendy way suitable for children and young people and at the same time Austrian researchers are brought in front of the curtain.
- You can find the videos at www.faekt.science and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and edutube.
She is "super happy that FÄKT! has given me the opportunity to learn so much, develop new skills and discover my passion for presenting".
