Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" pays a visit

Not old-fashioned at all: embroidery can be so cool

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 19:00

When you think of embroidery, you think of grandmothers embroidering decorative cushions. Yet this handicraft offers countless modern possibilities, as the Dimas company shows.

0 Kommentare

At the Dimas embroidery shop at Pillersdorfgasse 8 in Leopoldstadt, the ten machines are running at full speed. Needles and thread make their way at high speed into towels, bathrobes, sweaters and even yoga mats. "Christmas is the busiest time of the year. We process 40 orders a day," explains boss Alessandro Dimas. One order can mean one item or 300.

Also for small customers
Customers include pretty much every well-known company in the country, but also individuals. "We are the only embroidery shop that works from one piece," says the entrepreneur. A personalized apron for grandma or a custom cap for your brother - anything is possible. The costs vary depending on the size and quantity, starting at around 50 euros including textiles.

The font and size are selected on the computer, the so-called print template. It is then clamped onto the piece and the machine does the rest. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
The font and size are selected on the computer, the so-called print template. It is then clamped onto the piece and the machine does the rest.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

There are no limits to creativity
Thousands of fonts and hundreds of colors are available, there are no limits to the imagination. "Even luxury hotels order from us. Some guests are no longer impressed by a bottle of champagne," says Dimas. For example, dog baskets with the name of a superstar's four-legged friend have already been ordered. Monograms on cushions and towels are standard for certain guests. How long the embroidery process takes depends on the size - two minutes is the minimum. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf