Not old-fashioned at all: embroidery can be so cool

There are no limits to creativity

Thousands of fonts and hundreds of colors are available, there are no limits to the imagination. "Even luxury hotels order from us. Some guests are no longer impressed by a bottle of champagne," says Dimas. For example, dog baskets with the name of a superstar's four-legged friend have already been ordered. Monograms on cushions and towels are standard for certain guests. How long the embroidery process takes depends on the size - two minutes is the minimum.