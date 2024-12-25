"Krone" pays a visit
Not old-fashioned at all: embroidery can be so cool
When you think of embroidery, you think of grandmothers embroidering decorative cushions. Yet this handicraft offers countless modern possibilities, as the Dimas company shows.
At the Dimas embroidery shop at Pillersdorfgasse 8 in Leopoldstadt, the ten machines are running at full speed. Needles and thread make their way at high speed into towels, bathrobes, sweaters and even yoga mats. "Christmas is the busiest time of the year. We process 40 orders a day," explains boss Alessandro Dimas. One order can mean one item or 300.
Also for small customers
Customers include pretty much every well-known company in the country, but also individuals. "We are the only embroidery shop that works from one piece," says the entrepreneur. A personalized apron for grandma or a custom cap for your brother - anything is possible. The costs vary depending on the size and quantity, starting at around 50 euros including textiles.
There are no limits to creativity
Thousands of fonts and hundreds of colors are available, there are no limits to the imagination. "Even luxury hotels order from us. Some guests are no longer impressed by a bottle of champagne," says Dimas. For example, dog baskets with the name of a superstar's four-legged friend have already been ordered. Monograms on cushions and towels are standard for certain guests. How long the embroidery process takes depends on the size - two minutes is the minimum.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.