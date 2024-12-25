Major operation in Tyrol
Avalanche on the Nordkette: several people are probably buried
An avalanche with serious consequences is believed to have occurred in Innsbruck on Wednesday morning. A large avalanche broke loose in the Taubental area on the Nordkette. According to initial reports, a group of ten people were in this area.
According to the Tyrol control center, ten people were probably in the area of the avalanche at the time of the avalanche. "There was a dust avalanche, but it was not initially clear how many of these people were buried," said the Tyrol control center.
A short time later, a second avalanche is said to have occurred in this area with one person buried. "It turned out that it was the same avalanche."
It seems that no one is buried.
Leitstelle Tirol
All-clear for the group
According to the control center, the group has been found. "We are currently investigating whether anyone is still under the avalanche," they said shortly after the descent. A little later, the all-clear was given: "It seems that no one is buried." However, this could only be said with certainty after further investigations. The operation ended shortly before 11 am.
Several rescue helicopters as well as the "Libelle Tirol", numerous mountain rescuers from the Innsbruck and Hall operations centers, avalanche dogs and mountain rescue doctors were deployed.
Considerable avalanche danger
According to the avalanche warning service of the state of Tyrol, this is at "danger level 3 - considerable". "The large amount of fresh snow and the extensive accumulations of drift snow are prone to disruption above the tree line," it says. Even individual winter sports enthusiasts can therefore trigger avalanches, some of which can be dangerously large.
The danger spots are sometimes difficult to recognize. Avalanches can occasionally tear through layers of the snow cover close to the ground. Numerous small and medium-sized loose snow avalanches are also to be expected on steep slopes exposed to the sun.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
