Ice bath instead of desert

Frosty Christmas greetings from Cristiano Ronaldo

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 07:55

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to send ice-cold Christmas greetings this year. The Portuguese, who otherwise plays soccer in Saudi Arabia in the warmth of summer, took his leave for Finland over the holidays. But the wintry landscape is not refreshing enough for the 39-year-old. A dip in the deep end will have to help ... 

Ronaldo has been a firm fan of cryotherapy, a type of cold therapy, for years. So of course an ice bath is a must at Christmas. Over the holidays, he and his family swapped the desert for the frosty winter landscape in northern Finland. 

On Instagram, the soccer star shows how he keeps a "cool head" on Christmas Eve. However, snowy Lapland is probably not "cool" enough for the 39-year-old. Because the Portuguese shows on Instagram what else he has planned for the holidays.

A quick joke and then into the warmth
Clad only in a pair of underpants, Ronaldo stands on the edge of an icy pool and is visibly happy. "It's minus 20 degrees out here, but in the water it's only minus two degrees," jokes the five-time world footballer, rubbing his hands together.

While an icy wind blows around his ears, Ronaldo finally dives into the ice bath. The attacking player lingers there for a few moments, his expression tense. Finally, he jokes in the direction of his son before leaving the pool. He makes his way across the frozen floor towards his warm apartment. A cool move by the soon-to-be 40-year-old! 

