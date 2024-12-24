President demands:
Work ban on Daei should be lifted
Iranian President Massud Peseschkian has called for Iran's soccer legend Ali Daei's work ban to be lifted. As reported by the daily newspaper "Etemad", which has close ties to the presidential office, Peseschkian has instructed his sports minister to lift the ban in order to allow Daei to return to soccer. Observers see this as an attempt by the president to calm the political and economic protests in the country.
The former Bayern professional had fallen out of favor after supporting the women's movement "Woman, Life, Freedom" in 2022 and sharply criticizing the Islamic system. In addition to being banned from working and leaving the country, his restaurant in Tehran was also temporarily sealed. Since then, the 54-year-old has enjoyed great popularity in the country, not only as a footballer but also as a critic of the government.
Daei not interested
In an initial reaction, however, Daei ruled out a return to soccer. "Not interested," he said. According to media reports, he was even considered as a candidate for the position of soccer association president - but he categorically rejected that too. "Ten horses wouldn't get me there," emphasized the 55-year-old. However, sports experts believe a return to his club Persepolis Tehran, which is currently in a sporting crisis, is possible.
Daei was captain and head coach of the Iranian national team, league champion coach with Saipa Tehran and played in the German Bundesliga for Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC between 1997 and 2002. In 1999, he was voted Asia's Footballer of the Year. With 108 goals, he is the third most successful international goalscorer in the world. Today he owns several sports stores and a restaurant in Tehran and is considered a successful entrepreneur.
