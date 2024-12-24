Work ban on Daei should be lifted

Daei not interested

In an initial reaction, however, Daei ruled out a return to soccer. "Not interested," he said. According to media reports, he was even considered as a candidate for the position of soccer association president - but he categorically rejected that too. "Ten horses wouldn't get me there," emphasized the 55-year-old. However, sports experts believe a return to his club Persepolis Tehran, which is currently in a sporting crisis, is possible.