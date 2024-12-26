Citizens' list merger
“Veterans” of local politics pull together
The two long-serving mandataries in Kottingbrunn unite their citizens' lists as an alternative to conventional parties in the municipal elections.
A new citizens' list will be at the start of the municipal elections in Kottingbrunn, district of Baden, in January. Although the candidates are not really new to local politics. The two leading candidates are the elected representatives who have been active in local politics in Kottingbrunn the longest and have already been represented on the municipal council with their own citizens' lists. Now "Pro Kottingbrunn" and "Neues Kottingbrunn" are joining forces to form a list with the unimaginative name "Neues Pro Kottingbrunn".
No party constraints
Wolfgang Machain (previously Pro Kottingbrunn) wants to use the joint strength to set "new impulses away from party constraints" in local politics. Wolfgang Muhsger (previously Neues Kottingbrunn) wants above all to seek "pragmatic solutions for a future worth living" in the municipality.
Entry after challenge
His path to the municipal council five years ago was a bumpy one. This was because he was denied a place in the election due to a missed deadline. It was only the Constitutional Court that upheld his challenge to the election on the grounds that a RSb letter had not been delivered in accordance with the law and allowed him to stand for re-election - Muhsger won a seat.
Three seats on the municipal council so far
Machain and Muhsger see their joint citizens' list as a "symbol of a new departure" and are entering a "new phase of municipal politics" - we will see whether this brings them more than the previous three seats on the municipal council.
Christoph Weisgram
