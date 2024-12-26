“Veterans” of local politics pull together

A new citizens' list will be at the start of the municipal elections in Kottingbrunn, district of Baden, in January. Although the candidates are not really new to local politics. The two leading candidates are the elected representatives who have been active in local politics in Kottingbrunn the longest and have already been represented on the municipal council with their own citizens' lists. Now "Pro Kottingbrunn" and "Neues Kottingbrunn" are joining forces to form a list with the unimaginative name "Neues Pro Kottingbrunn".