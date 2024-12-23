Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
23.12.2024 11:37

VWA - pre-scientific work: sounds a bit bland, but can be highly interesting; so interesting that there is even a prize for it from the History Association for Carinthia. This year, two outstanding Matura theses were honored: Selina Schwager from Micheldorf and Julia Ferlitsch from Vorderberg worked together at the HLW Hermagor on the Gailtal church days through the ages. The second prize winner is Philipp Sucher from Feistritz im Rosental, who researched the Carinthian partisans.

Selina Schwager with Luca Robin at the Micheldorfer Kirchtag: The pupil from HLW Hermagor researched the Gailtal church days with a colleague - and received a prize from the history association for her work. (Bild: Tamara Jarnig)
Selina Schwager with Luca Robin at the Micheldorfer Kirchtag: The pupil from HLW Hermagor researched the Gailtal church days with a colleague - and received a prize from the history association for her work.
(Bild: Tamara Jarnig)

Selina and Julia wear their traditional costumes, the "Gailtaler Ras", with enthusiasm and interviewed young and old people in the valley for their VWA. "The result was that customs are still relevant today and that it is also very important for the younger generation to keep them alive and pass them on," they say. At the heart of the Kirchtage in the Gailtal is the Kufenstechen, a riding custom in which iron clubs are used to hit a wooden barrel. Also important is the linden dance, which the winner of the Kufenstechen is allowed to open with his dirndl. "The core of these customs has never been changed, but small adaptations have been made in every fraternity," say Schwager and Ferlitsch. The Burschenschaft is the club in the village that organizes the Kufenstechen. Ferlitsch is a member of the Vorderberg fraternity and Schwager belongs to the Micheldorf cultural association. Both of them have also proudly reported that they were once allowed to open the Lindentanz. In their VWA, the two compared the church days in Hohenthurn, Micheldorf, Egg and Vorderberg. They also go into the history of the sour church day soup and the Gailtal traditional costume. The latter was a thorn in the side of ruler Maria Theresa. In the 18th century, she banned women from the Gailtal valley from wearing what she considered to be skirts that were far too short, as the two young researchers write in their work. Ferlitsch began studying to become a teacher in Klagenfurt after completing her A-levels, while Schwager is studying to become a qualified health and nursing professional in Lienz.

Julia Ferlitsch, pictured with Sebastian Kassin at Vorderberger Kirchtag, researched the Gailtaler Kirchtage with her school colleague Selina Schwager. (Bild: Tamara Jarnig)
Julia Ferlitsch, pictured with Sebastian Kassin at Vorderberger Kirchtag, researched the Gailtaler Kirchtage with her school colleague Selina Schwager.
(Bild: Tamara Jarnig)

Philipp Sucher at the Peršmanhof memorial in Bad Eisenkappel. (Bild: zVg)
Philipp Sucher at the Peršmanhof memorial in Bad Eisenkappel.
(Bild: zVg)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
