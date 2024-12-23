Selina and Julia wear their traditional costumes, the "Gailtaler Ras", with enthusiasm and interviewed young and old people in the valley for their VWA. "The result was that customs are still relevant today and that it is also very important for the younger generation to keep them alive and pass them on," they say. At the heart of the Kirchtage in the Gailtal is the Kufenstechen, a riding custom in which iron clubs are used to hit a wooden barrel. Also important is the linden dance, which the winner of the Kufenstechen is allowed to open with his dirndl. "The core of these customs has never been changed, but small adaptations have been made in every fraternity," say Schwager and Ferlitsch. The Burschenschaft is the club in the village that organizes the Kufenstechen. Ferlitsch is a member of the Vorderberg fraternity and Schwager belongs to the Micheldorf cultural association. Both of them have also proudly reported that they were once allowed to open the Lindentanz. In their VWA, the two compared the church days in Hohenthurn, Micheldorf, Egg and Vorderberg. They also go into the history of the sour church day soup and the Gailtal traditional costume. The latter was a thorn in the side of ruler Maria Theresa. In the 18th century, she banned women from the Gailtal valley from wearing what she considered to be skirts that were far too short, as the two young researchers write in their work. Ferlitsch began studying to become a teacher in Klagenfurt after completing her A-levels, while Schwager is studying to become a qualified health and nursing professional in Lienz.