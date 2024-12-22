West Vienna celebrate victory, Fivers great togetherness

Those were two very important points. With the 30:24 (14:11) win, the West Viennese team not only celebrated their second HLA victory, but top scorer Dräger (10) and Co. also closed the gap to Bärnbach/K.. Both go into the Christmas break with five points - that promises a thrilling relegation battle in the spring. "My team is in a learning process," coach Roland Marouschek always emphasized to the "Krone". Knowing full well that his boy band, which is barely 20 years old on average, can upset many opponents on a good day.