Shortly before Christmas

West Vienna celebrate victory, Fivers great togetherness

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 23:12

While the Fivers were in a great mood at their well-attended Christmas party, West Vienna celebrated their second victory since being promoted back to the Handball Liga Austria with a 30:24 win in Ferlach. The Greens thus caught up with Bärnbach/K. in the relegation battle.

0 Kommentare

Those were two very important points. With the 30:24 (14:11) win, the West Viennese team not only celebrated their second HLA victory, but top scorer Dräger (10) and Co. also closed the gap to Bärnbach/K.. Both go into the Christmas break with five points - that promises a thrilling relegation battle in the spring. "My team is in a learning process," coach Roland Marouschek always emphasized to the "Krone". Knowing full well that his boy band, which is barely 20 years old on average, can upset many opponents on a good day. 

Luca Gareis commented on the Greens' clear victory in Carinthia as follows: "We played ourselves into a frenzy thanks to a brilliant defensive and goalkeeping performance and kept up our strong performance throughout the game." The second win after the one against champions Linz should give them a boost. "If we show this euphoria in the spring as well, I'm sure we can still achieve great things."

The Fivers around boss Menzl (left) and coach Eckl honored former protégé Damböck. (Bild: Toni Nigg)
The Fivers around boss Menzl (left) and coach Eckl honored former protégé Damböck.
(Bild: Toni Nigg)

The Christmas party of city rival Fivers was also big. Over 500 guests came to Hollgasse, enjoyed the good atmosphere and listened carefully as everyone from the youngsters to the many loyal helpers were brought on stage. Especially the HLA team, currently in fourth place. Coach Peter Eckl: "We have a lot of potential. If we pull it off, there will be no stopping us." Let's hear it! Captain Marin Martinovic thanked everyone "who is behind the club. This great team spirit is great."

It was a perfect fit that summer departure Eric Damböck also came. "I had a wonderful time at the Fivers," said the team wing, who is now the top scorer in Switzerland at Kreuzlingen and revealed: "My girlfriend Vicky is pregnant, we're expecting a girl." There was much applause before the party continued with show acts and a raffle draw.

HLA, Champions League: 1. Bruck/T. (23), 2. Hard (22), 3. Krems (21), 4. Fivers (15), ....12. West Wien (5/all 14).

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
