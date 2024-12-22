Ski World Cup ticker:
Women’s Super-G in St. Moritz – LIVE from 11am
The Super-G weekend in St. Moritz is entering its second round. Find out how our ÖSV ladies are doing in the sportkrone.at ticker from 11am - see below.
Here is the live ticker:
Cornelia Hütter celebrated her second win of the season in the first super-G in St. Moritz on Saturday. After her downhill success in Beaver Creek, the ÖSV skier won in the Swiss luxury ski resort ahead of local hero Lara Gut-Behrami (+0.18 sec.) and Italy's Sofia Goggia (+0.33). Lindsey Vonn finished a strong 14th in her World Cup comeback after almost six years. The 82-time World Cup winner from the USA was just over a second behind Hütter (+1.18).
The interim result:
"I'm doing quite well, it was such an awesome race today. Standing at the start was super cool," explained Vonn on ORF. A partial knee prosthesis enabled the 40-year-old to make a comeback. This fact had caused a lot of excitement and discussion in the run-up to the race.
After Marcel Hirscher, the second ski legend to ski straight into the points on her return after years of retirement. And Vonn announced that she still had reserves. "I didn't want to risk so much, I wanted to finish. I did everything I wanted to do. Tomorrow I will certainly push harder, take more risks," said Vonn. Her knee is doing quite well. "I'm not thinking about that either, I'm just thinking about skiing."
Eighth World Cup victory for Hütter
Winner Hütter put in a spirited run in bright sunshine and caught Gut-Behrami, who made what was probably the decisive mistake in the final section. "I skied the last section really well tactically and picked up a lot of speed. I changed my plan again after the inspection when I saw the first skiers," explained the Styrian.
"Doesn't always have to feel good"
Her run itself didn't feel that good. "But that's racing, it doesn't always have to feel good," said Hütter. It was the 32-year-old's eighth World Cup victory, her fifth in a super-G. Mirjam Puchner also made it into the top ten in ninth place.
However, it was disappointing for the other Austrians. Ariane Rädler, who came third in the super-G in Beaver Creek the previous week, only finished 24th after a botched run. Stephanie Venier and Ricarda Haaser came 19th at the same time, Lisa Grill and Christina Ager shared 28th place. New day, new luck: another super-G is on the program today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.