Seggau Castle shines in all its Christmas splendor

"Fresh cell treatment" for the time-honored walls

"The first of three construction phases has now been completed. By 2026, the clock tower in the courtyard, the 'Liesl' tower with the largest historic bell in Styria and parts of the old fortress walls will also be renovated," explains Director Andrea Kager-Schwar, taking us on a tour of the upper castle. Diocesan Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl, whose second apartment is a few rooms away from the provincial capital of Graz, is waiting at the arcade - the "fresh cell treatment" has clearly done it good. But how did it come about that the Styrian chief shepherds also had a residence in Seggau?