Austrian man in custody after fatal jet ski ride

Traces of the accident on the jet ski led to the driver

The turning point came when witness statements pointed to the Austrian tourist. Surveillance camera footage also provided clues: Investigators discovered that vehicles belonging to the Chao Mai company, which had rented out three jet skis, were involved in the incident. One of the jet skis had scratches and paint damage on the front. The driver was identified as a 25-year-old Austrian man, referred to in local media as "Mr. David".