Austrian man in custody after fatal jet ski ride
A tragic accident overshadowed the vacation of a 25-year-old Austrian on the Thai island of Phuket. During a jet ski trip, he collided with a swimmer. The 58-year-old Russian suffered fatal injuries, while the Austrian fled. He was arrested.
The accident occurred on December 17 near Karon Beach. The Russian was traveling alone and swimming in the sea when he was apparently hit by the jet ski. His body was not found until shortly after midnight the following day by local fishermen.
It was initially unclear who the deceased was. A beach towel with the logo of a hotel left on the shore finally helped to identify the man. It was initially assumed that the 58-year-old had drowned without any outside influence.
Traces of the accident on the jet ski led to the driver
The turning point came when witness statements pointed to the Austrian tourist. Surveillance camera footage also provided clues: Investigators discovered that vehicles belonging to the Chao Mai company, which had rented out three jet skis, were involved in the incident. One of the jet skis had scratches and paint damage on the front. The driver was identified as a 25-year-old Austrian man, referred to in local media as "Mr. David".
Surveillance video also showed that the Austrian left the scene of the accident after the collision and drove off on the jet ski. He then apparently fled to another location on the archipelago. The police finally tracked him down on the island of Phi Phi in Krabi province. He was arrested on Thursday.
The authorities have charged the 25-year-old with reckless endangerment causing death. However, the Austrian denies all allegations. The case is now causing an international stir.
