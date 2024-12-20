Princess Michael of Kent seriously injured

According to British media reports, Princess Michael, who is married to the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, appeared at the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday with splinted arms. According to the Daily Mail, the 79-year-old broke both wrists in a dramatic fall.

It is said that she fell down a flight of stairs at Kensington Palace with several coats in her arms. Fortunately, Princess Michael landed on the coats, which cushioned her fall. Nevertheless, she broke several bones. She explained to the Mail how difficult her situation was at the moment. "So many things you rely on, like brushing your teeth, are impossible ... I can type on a cell phone with one finger, but I can't use a laptop."