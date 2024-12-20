Vorteilswelt
Accident at the palace

Princess Michael of Kent seriously injured

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 14:54

The British Princess Michael of Kent - who uses her husband's first name in her title - has been seriously injured in an accident in her apartment at Kensington Palace.

0 Kommentare

According to British media reports, Princess Michael, who is married to the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, appeared at the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday with splinted arms. According to the Daily Mail, the 79-year-old broke both wrists in a dramatic fall.

It is said that she fell down a flight of stairs at Kensington Palace with several coats in her arms. Fortunately, Princess Michael landed on the coats, which cushioned her fall. Nevertheless, she broke several bones. She explained to the Mail how difficult her situation was at the moment. "So many things you rely on, like brushing your teeth, are impossible ... I can type on a cell phone with one finger, but I can't use a laptop."

Princess and Prince Michael of Kent (Bild: AFP )
Princess and Prince Michael of Kent
(Bild: AFP )

Scandal over racist brooch
The Princess was born Marie Christine von Reibnitz in Karlsbad (Czech: Karlovy Vary) in 1945. Before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, she caused a scandal. She wore a brooch with a "Blackamoor" on her jacket; such African figures often represent servants from the slave and colonial era. There was much public criticism. 

Duchess Meghan Markle has Nigerian roots and is a descendant of slaves. Her mother Doria Ragland is African-American, her father Thomas Markle is white American. When Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with the actress in 2016, he also criticized the fact that his girlfriend had become the target of "abuse and harassment" because of her African-American heritage. Sadly, not even within his own family can the prince prevent such hostility more than a year later. 

