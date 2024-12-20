Loan in January?
“Better for me”: Bayern jewel pushes for departure
Nestory Irankunda has not yet been able to assert himself since his move to FC Bayern and is therefore now aiming for a loan in January. "I can't just play U23s every week," emphasized the 18-year-old and believes that this scenario is better for his development and therefore also for the club.
"You want to play. You want to play in the first division at a good club. I spoke to the bosses and coaches and said it would be better for me to be loaned out," explained Irankunda in the Paramount+ interview.
The attacking gem only came to Munich from Adelaide United in July and initially caused a sensation. Since then, however, the Australian international has not been able to establish himself with the professionals. He has only been in the squad for the first round of the DFB Cup against Ulm and in the Champions League against Donetsk.
Wants to assert himself in Munich
Otherwise, the 18-year-old has impressed in the regional league team and in the Youth League. But no standards for him. "I can't just play U23 every week. I hope it works out in January," said Irankunda, pushing for his early loan departure.
However, the Australian has no regrets about his move to Bayern. "The six months were good. I'm happy to be there. Bayern Munich is simply outstanding. It's a great challenge for me. Of course, there's a huge difference in terms of quality. The players' technique is incredible." That's why it's only a temporary farewell, because Irankunda is certain that he will make a name for himself at the record champions.
