NASA image
This star cluster looks like a Christmas tree
"Shining stars illuminate 'Christmas tree star cluster'": This is how the US space agency NASA titled a new image that it published on its website on Thursday. One look explains why the star cluster NGC 2264 has earned its nickname.
Astrophotographer Michael Clow took a photo of NGC 2264 in visible light from Arizona in November. His optical data was combined with X-ray data from NASA's Chandra Space Observatory to create this beautiful Christmas image of the star cluster, showing not only its suns but also the gas clouds between them.
The image was rotated by about 150 degrees from the standard astronomical view, where images are oriented to the north (up). As a result, the tip of the nearly cone-shaped tree is near the top of the image.
NASA also publishes animation
NASA has also published the images as a short animation (see video above). In it, blue and white X-ray dots from "Chandra" flicker and twinkle on the tree, like electric lights on a Christmas tree.
The Christmas tree star cluster (scientific catalog name NGC 2264, note) is a so-called open star cluster at a distance of around 2500 light years in the constellation Unicorn. It was discovered in January 1784 by the German-British astronomer and composer Wilhelm Herschel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.