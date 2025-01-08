Readers ask
Colonoscopy even in old age?
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Karl K. (84): "I had a colonoscopy in 2009 and 2019. Both were negative. As I don't fall into the screening age group of 45 to 75, I would like to know whether I no longer need a check-up?"
Dr. Katayoun Tonninger-Bahadori, specialist in general and visceral surgery, thyroid specialist in Vienna: " The current colorectal cancer screening program in Austria offers all participants an annual test to detect invisible blood in the stool. In addition, it is possible to have a screening colonoscopy (preventive colonoscopy) every 10 years as a health insurance benefit.
The current age for participation is between 50 and 80 years. In future, however, the screening age will be between 45 and 75. In some federal states, for example in Burgenland, this screening measure has already been extended and takes place between the ages of 40 and 80.
Although there is a recommendation from the screening committee that screening colonoscopies should in future also be carried out from the age of 75 according to the individual needs of the patient, this has not yet been negotiated between doctors and insurance companies. It will then certainly be possible, if there is still interest, to continue to participate in the program, as is currently possible with the early detection program for breast cancer.
A colonoscopy is possible at any time if the doctor would like to examine the intestines more closely or for therapeutic reasons. The costs are easily covered by the health insurance companies. There are no age restrictions!
