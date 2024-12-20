Palace gives update
King: Cancer treatment shows positive progress
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles' cancer treatment is progressing in a positive direction. However, Sky News reports, citing palace sources, that the monarch's treatment cycle will continue into the new year.
King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public back in February, when the King decided to share his experience of the disease to encourage others affected. The palace is keeping quiet about the exact nature of the cancer and the specific method of treatment so as not to draw attention to a specific form of the disease.
Full diary
Despite the ongoing treatment, King Charles is maintaining a busy schedule, including public appearances during the festive season. This decision underlines the optimism of the King and his entourage, according to palace sources.
In recent months, the monarch has regularly attended private appointments in London as part of his therapy. The positive reports on his state of health give hope that he will be able to continue to carry out his official duties.
For the King and his family, the Christmas holidays began on Thursday with the traditional pre-Christmas family dinner at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Princess Kate were absent from this year's Christmas dinner. They are said to have already traveled with their children to their vacation home Anmer Hall in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate.
Changed guest list for Christmas
Prince Andrew also did not attend the dinner due to his recent involvement with an alleged Chinese spy. He will also not be at Sandringham on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will be celebrating with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. His daughters Princess Eugenie and the pregnant Princess Beatrice will also not be at Sandringham with their husbands and children this time, but will be spending the holidays with their respective in-laws.
According to Prince William, around 45 guests, including Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren, will nevertheless be attending the royal Christmas celebrations.
