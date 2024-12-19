Youngster double pack, “Burgi” chants and anniversary

But the emotional evening did not end there. Shortly before the end of the match, the Rapid fans set off pyrotechnics to mark the 125th anniversary of the club. The number 125 glowed in the stands and the fans got really loud again. The resulting fog caused a brief interruption to the match. Afterwards, the fans were able to celebrate a well-deserved 3:0 victory together and, as a small early Christmas present, also celebrate the team's progress to the round of 16. With loud chants of "Guido Burgstaller", of course.