Team and fans united
Youngster double pack, “Burgi” chants and anniversary
Emotional evening for Rapid! Nikolaus Wurmbrand scores his first goal in an international competition in the important Conference League home match against FC Copenhagen. But he doesn't want to leave it at one goal and scores a brace. Apart from that, the evening was of course dominated by Guido Burgstaller. A jubilee action finally caused an interruption.
An evening full of emotion for Rapid and an important 3:0 win in the Conference League match against FC Copenhagen! On Thursday, the club, team and fans had sworn to victory for Guido Burgstaller. The veteran was seriously injured in a brutal attack and is still in hospital.
After around ten minutes, there was a message from the club to "Burgi" as well as a banner and chants from the fans. When Dion Beljo put Rapid ahead in stoppage time of the first half, the players held up a jersey of Burgstaller. "We for you" was already written on the run-in jerseys and the Rapid players also put this into practice on the pitch.
Wurmbrand double pack and "Burgi" chants
It was a special evening for attacking gem Nikolaus Wurmbrand. The 18-year-old scored the decisive 2:0 for Hütteldorfer in the 51st minute. His goal debut in an international competition. But the youngster did not want to leave it at that. Wurmbrand scored his second goal in the 64th minute. He celebrated his premiere brace again wearing a Burgstaller jersey.
But the emotional evening did not end there. Shortly before the end of the match, the Rapid fans set off pyrotechnics to mark the 125th anniversary of the club. The number 125 glowed in the stands and the fans got really loud again. The resulting fog caused a brief interruption to the match. Afterwards, the fans were able to celebrate a well-deserved 3:0 victory together and, as a small early Christmas present, also celebrate the team's progress to the round of 16. With loud chants of "Guido Burgstaller", of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
