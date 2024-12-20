Against Ljubljana
The Bulls want to strike back with renewed energy
The Ice Bulls have to deliver in the ice hockey league after their Champions League exit. Olimpija Ljubljana are on a losing streak.Peter Schneider is out injured again.
Injuries, illnesses - several Ice Bulls gritted their teeth for the important Champions Hockey League second leg at Färjestad, which ended in a quarter-final exit, and were determined to help. But as was foreseeable, Schneider will now have to continue to recover from his injury - probably into the new year. Bourke, Thaler and Kosmachuk, who had to pull out of the CHL game at short notice, are also questionable for the last Eisarena game before Christmas against Olimpija Ljubljana today (19:15, "Ladies Night"). The Slovenians won the first meeting with Salzburg at home 2:1 n. P. at the end of November, but now have six defeats in a row after Wednesday's 1:3 at the KAC.
Tolvanen naturalized
"The elimination in the CHL was initially a disappointment. But now we have to turn it into energy and fight back in the ice hockey league," explains defender Paul Stapelfeldt.
There was happy Christmas news for Finnish-born Tolvanen: the Bulls goalie has now been granted Austrian citizenship. The Council of Ministers sealed the deal by circular resolution. The initiative for this came from the ice hockey association in the spring. With Tolvanen and Kickert (both 30), the association now has two national team goalies from Salzburg. Where the neo-Austrian counts as an import in the league until the end of the season - which is also how long his contract runs.
