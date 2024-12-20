Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Against Ljubljana

The Bulls want to strike back with renewed energy

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 13:00

The Ice Bulls have to deliver in the ice hockey league after their Champions League exit. Olimpija Ljubljana are on a losing streak.Peter Schneider is out injured again.

0 Kommentare

Injuries, illnesses - several Ice Bulls gritted their teeth for the important Champions Hockey League second leg at Färjestad, which ended in a quarter-final exit, and were determined to help. But as was foreseeable, Schneider will now have to continue to recover from his injury - probably into the new year. Bourke, Thaler and Kosmachuk, who had to pull out of the CHL game at short notice, are also questionable for the last Eisarena game before Christmas against Olimpija Ljubljana today (19:15, "Ladies Night"). The Slovenians won the first meeting with Salzburg at home 2:1 n. P. at the end of November, but now have six defeats in a row after Wednesday's 1:3 at the KAC.

Tolvanen naturalized
"The elimination in the CHL was initially a disappointment. But now we have to turn it into energy and fight back in the ice hockey league," explains defender Paul Stapelfeldt.

There was happy Christmas news for Finnish-born Tolvanen: the Bulls goalie has now been granted Austrian citizenship. The Council of Ministers sealed the deal by circular resolution. The initiative for this came from the ice hockey association in the spring. With Tolvanen and Kickert (both 30), the association now has two national team goalies from Salzburg. Where the neo-Austrian counts as an import in the league until the end of the season - which is also how long his contract runs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf