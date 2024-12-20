The Bulls want to strike back with renewed energy

Injuries, illnesses - several Ice Bulls gritted their teeth for the important Champions Hockey League second leg at Färjestad, which ended in a quarter-final exit, and were determined to help. But as was foreseeable, Schneider will now have to continue to recover from his injury - probably into the new year. Bourke, Thaler and Kosmachuk, who had to pull out of the CHL game at short notice, are also questionable for the last Eisarena game before Christmas against Olimpija Ljubljana today (19:15, "Ladies Night"). The Slovenians won the first meeting with Salzburg at home 2:1 n. P. at the end of November, but now have six defeats in a row after Wednesday's 1:3 at the KAC.