Letter to those affected

Asylum for Syrians: first revocation proceedings

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 15:48

Two weeks after the fall of the Assad regime, the first Syrians in Austria have received letters from the Federal Office for Asylum and Immigration initiating asylum revocation proceedings. The letters were sent to Syrians who have been living in Austria for less than five years. They now have to explain to the authorities at a new interview why they consider themselves worthy of protection despite the changed circumstances. 

According to the letter, they "no longer have to fear political persecution" due to the fall of the Syrian regime. At the appointment, those affected can now state further reasons for seeking asylum and show that they can support themselves, have children at school and are well integrated, reports "Profil".

Protection status can be revoked
If the reasons for asylum change fundamentally and there are no other reasons, protection status can generally be revoked within five years. Around 40,000 people currently fall into this group.

BFA wants to take immediate action
"As soon as there is a sound basis for a decision, the decision in these cases will be made immediately," the Federal Office for Asylum and Immigration (BFA) is quoted as saying in the report. At the beginning of December, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer instructed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (both ÖVP) to suspend all current Syrian asylum applications and to review all asylum grants.

However, BFA Director Gernot Maier made it clear shortly afterwards that it was currently not possible to make return decisions to Syria due to the "very volatile situation". The Federal Administrative Court, which decides on asylum procedures as a second instance, also recently assessed the situation as "very unstable".

UNHCR urges restraint
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) urged restraint in a statement on Thursday. In its view, it is premature to withdraw recognition procedures, as 90 percent of the population in Syria is dependent on humanitarian aid, there is a lack of water, food and healthcare, infrastructure has been destroyed and the security situation is difficult.

At the same time, the current approach is leading to great insecurity among Syrian refugees, and the UNHCR fears that the current approach will have a negative impact on integration and coexistence. The international organization appealed that states should instead provide support in Syria to enable appropriate conditions for a return to safety in the foreseeable future.

