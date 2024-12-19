Dispute with Russia: RBI threatens to pay billions

According to its own statements, RBI is not directly involved in the process and is not accused of any misconduct. However, the Russian subsidiary is likely to play a role in the proceedings as a means of exerting pressure. The core of the dispute: Rasperia, which has long been associated with the sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, accuses Strabag and its core shareholders of rendering their shares in the construction group worthless as a result of the sanctions. Rasperia holds 24.1 percent of Strabag after it was diluted below the blocking minority by a capital increase. The Russian RBI subsidiary is mentioned in the lawsuit as being affiliated with the other defendants, although the bank itself does not hold any shares in Strabag. These are held by one of RBI's core shareholders, Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien.