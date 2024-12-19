White Christmas: Tyrol will be drowning in snow

On the mountains, "Frau Holle", or the expected northerly dust situation, is proving to be even more of a challenge. Zimmermann: "I'm expecting up to one meter of snow, on the Arlberg and in the classic north-facing areas it could be even more. At the same time, it will be bitterly cold at altitude. On December 24, we can expect minus 18 degrees at 3,000 meters. It will snow in the Inn Valley with highs around 0 degrees.