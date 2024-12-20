Vorteilswelt
Ice cream creation from Lower Austria

When Dubai “freezes”, all those with a sweet tooth are happy

20.12.2024 09:15

Dubai chocolate can now be found on every corner in its traditional bar form. Frozen, the taste delights the palate at the Harrer ice cream parlor in Sollenau. Pistachio cream, nougat ice cream and crunchy angel hair make up the new ice cream dumpling creation.

Sandra and Toni Harrer are known far beyond the Wiener Neustadt district for their unusual ice cream flavors. So it was only a matter of time before they came up with something for the TikTok hype surrounding Dubai chocolate. "At first, we planned it for spring 2025. But then we thought: it would be good for Christmas," says Toni Harrer. No sooner said than done. We tinkered, tasted and refined. 1000 pieces of Dubai chocolate ice cream dumplings have already been made: "People are queuing up," says the "ice cream master" happily.


Finishing touch for the feast
In terms of taste, the dumplings with a 25% pistachio and chocolate nougat content - "A bit like Nutella, only with sunflower oil" - harmonize wonderfully with a Christmas menu. "The ice cream dumplings are a nice way to end the festive meal. Perhaps with a good glass of red wine. They melt in the mouth with a delicate, creamy texture and are crispy thanks to the pistachio crunch and butter-roasted angel hair," says Toni Harrer.

Sandra Harrer and Michael Habeler from Wiesen stock the ice cream vending machine on site with the new creation. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Sandra Harrer and Michael Habeler from Wiesen stock the ice cream vending machine on site with the new creation.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Tasting before Christmas
If you've got a taste for it, you can visit the Eiskiosk in Sollenau on the last weekend of Advent, this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5.30 pm. The Dubai chocolate ice cream dumplings are also available individually or in boxes of four, six or 20 at Harrer's ice cream vending machines in Sollenau and Wiesen (Bgld.). 

Folgen Sie uns auf