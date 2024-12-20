When Dubai “freezes”, all those with a sweet tooth are happy

Sandra and Toni Harrer are known far beyond the Wiener Neustadt district for their unusual ice cream flavors. So it was only a matter of time before they came up with something for the TikTok hype surrounding Dubai chocolate. "At first, we planned it for spring 2025. But then we thought: it would be good for Christmas," says Toni Harrer. No sooner said than done. We tinkered, tasted and refined. 1000 pieces of Dubai chocolate ice cream dumplings have already been made: "People are queuing up," says the "ice cream master" happily.