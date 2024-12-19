Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unofficial politics

Marathon session on housing and nature conservation

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 09:00

The state parliament finalized two important Black-Blue plans. Meanwhile, a new election poll only brought joy to two parties.

0 Kommentare

At the end of the year, the members of the state parliament were really busy once again. Their plenary session on Wednesday lasted until late in the evening. There was still no sign of Christmas peace or quiet. The program was also ambitious. The new Housing Promotion Act and the Nature Conservation and Provincial Environmental Ombudsman Act were passed. The short-term presentation of the Housing Act just 48 hours before the meeting drew criticism.

 "We would have liked to have discussed this seriously and objectively and feel that this is a snub to the upper house of parliament," said SPÖ deputy leader Roland Meisl. A casual reply from Housing Minister Martin Zauner (FPÖ): "There was simply no other way." He feels misunderstood: "First everything went too slowly and now it doesn't fit again."

There are also clear fronts when it comes to transport. The Greens want the state to continue with the construction of the trade fair and the revitalization of the Stiegl-Bahn despite the S-Link cancellation. On the other hand, Black-Blue is clearly not fully occupied with state issues and is also concerned with the city. The coalition is annoyed that the Neutor barrier is to remain in place beyond the festival construction site. The ÖVP and FPÖ have tabled a motion to deal with the barrier.

Survey shows ÖVP and FPÖ almost on a par
A new "Bezirksblätter" poll had already raised eyebrows earlier in the day. In the survey of 502 respondents, the ÖVP (30 percent) and FPÖ (29 percent) are practically on a par. For the blue party, this is a nice gain of more than three percentage points compared to 2023. The opposition is losing across the board, with the KPÖ losing the most, down to 9%. According to the survey, the SPÖ is at 17% and the Greens at 7%. The only party with a plus besides the FPÖ: the Neos, which would reach 6 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf