Marathon session on housing and nature conservation

Survey shows ÖVP and FPÖ almost on a par

A new "Bezirksblätter" poll had already raised eyebrows earlier in the day. In the survey of 502 respondents, the ÖVP (30 percent) and FPÖ (29 percent) are practically on a par. For the blue party, this is a nice gain of more than three percentage points compared to 2023. The opposition is losing across the board, with the KPÖ losing the most, down to 9%. According to the survey, the SPÖ is at 17% and the Greens at 7%. The only party with a plus besides the FPÖ: the Neos, which would reach 6 percent.