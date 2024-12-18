Night-time attack
Perpetrators fail with act of vandalism on flag
On Wednesday night, the Israel flag above the IKG Vienna was torn down again. The alleged perpetrators are said to have tried to set fire to the flag. The action is unlikely to have been successful: Within a few hours, a new Israel flag could be put up.
According to the Vienna police, the two perpetrators were arrested shortly after the act of vandalism. This was also thanks to the good cooperation between the Jewish community and the security authorities, as the President of the Jewish Community, Oskar Deutsch, confirmed in a Facebook post: "Many thanks to the police officers who were on the scene immediately yesterday! Unfortunately, the perpetrators tried to set fire to the flag and severely damaged it," said Deutsch.
We will not be intimidated! I hope that the perpetrators will now experience the full force of our constitutional state.
Oskar Deutsch, Präsident der Isarelischen Kultusgemeinde Wien
New Israel flag within a few hours
The act of vandalism is unlikely to have brought much success for the two suspects. Within a few hours, an employee was able to make a temporary holder and, together with Secretary General Benjamin Nägele, put up a new Israel flag.
The Israel flag with the black mourning flag is in memory of the terror victims of October 7, 2023 and, together with the posters displayed in the entrance area of the ICG and the City Temple, commemorates the 100 hostages still held by Hamas.
