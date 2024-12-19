Winter costs deer, hares & co. an enormous amount of energy

Whether it's torpor, sleep or 'just' hibernation - our wild animals need plenty of rest during the cold season, which will inevitably bring even more snow and freezing temperatures. This is because foraging and moving around require a lot of strength and energy. Especially when they are driven into flight in the mountains and in the masses of snow there," warns the experienced huntsman and gamekeeper Friedrich Hardegg from Schwarzenbach, where the Pielach Valley - also in purely topographical terms - is preparing to take on an Alpine character.