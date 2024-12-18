Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mourning for Constantini

Alaba: “I wouldn’t be where I am without you”

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 14:26

The soccer world is in deep shock following the death of former team boss Didi Constantini, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 69 after a long illness. Numerous former companions mourn the loss of the likeable Tyrolean. "I wouldn't be where I am today without you," said David Alaba.

0 Kommentare

David Alaba made his first appearance in the ÖFB team under Didi Constantini in 2009. In the 3-1 defeat against France at the Stade de France, Alaba was substituted for Christian Fuchs in the 80th minute of the game. "You helped me make my debut for our country and were always there for me. Thank you for everything and rest in peace, coach," the now Real star wrote on Instagram.

Didi Constantini (right) in conversation with David Alaba (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Didi Constantini (right) in conversation with David Alaba
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Hans Krankl made Constantini his assistant coach at Rapid in 1989. "The news hit me hard, even though he had been suffering from this terrible illness for years. Didi was a great guy, always ready for a joke," said the "Goleador".

Hans Krankl (left) and Didi Constantini (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Hans Krankl (left) and Didi Constantini
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

In 2019, Constantini and his family made his dementia public. Since then, he has largely withdrawn from the public eye.

"Very sad for everyone! For the relatives, it is perhaps also a relief. Didi was one of the most likeable people I've ever met," mourned Walter Schachner, who was brought to Innsbruck by Constantini at the age of 39.

"He brought the ski instructor banter to the soccer world"
 Toni Polster played an international match against Germany under Constantini in 1992. "I'll always remember his good humor - he brought the ski instructor banter to the soccer world and was popular wherever he went," says the striker legend.

Didi Constantini (left) and Marc Janko (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Didi Constantini (left) and Marc Janko
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Marc Janko, whom Constantini had named team captain, is also shocked: "He was a strong-minded, great, always positive personality. That's how I remember Didi. I already looked up to him at Admira."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf