Alaba: “I wouldn’t be where I am without you”

David Alaba made his first appearance in the ÖFB team under Didi Constantini in 2009. In the 3-1 defeat against France at the Stade de France, Alaba was substituted for Christian Fuchs in the 80th minute of the game. "You helped me make my debut for our country and were always there for me. Thank you for everything and rest in peace, coach," the now Real star wrote on Instagram.