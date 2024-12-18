Mourning for Constantini
Alaba: “I wouldn’t be where I am without you”
The soccer world is in deep shock following the death of former team boss Didi Constantini, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 69 after a long illness. Numerous former companions mourn the loss of the likeable Tyrolean. "I wouldn't be where I am today without you," said David Alaba.
David Alaba made his first appearance in the ÖFB team under Didi Constantini in 2009. In the 3-1 defeat against France at the Stade de France, Alaba was substituted for Christian Fuchs in the 80th minute of the game. "You helped me make my debut for our country and were always there for me. Thank you for everything and rest in peace, coach," the now Real star wrote on Instagram.
Hans Krankl made Constantini his assistant coach at Rapid in 1989. "The news hit me hard, even though he had been suffering from this terrible illness for years. Didi was a great guy, always ready for a joke," said the "Goleador".
In 2019, Constantini and his family made his dementia public. Since then, he has largely withdrawn from the public eye.
"Very sad for everyone! For the relatives, it is perhaps also a relief. Didi was one of the most likeable people I've ever met," mourned Walter Schachner, who was brought to Innsbruck by Constantini at the age of 39.
"He brought the ski instructor banter to the soccer world"
Toni Polster played an international match against Germany under Constantini in 1992. "I'll always remember his good humor - he brought the ski instructor banter to the soccer world and was popular wherever he went," says the striker legend.
Marc Janko, whom Constantini had named team captain, is also shocked: "He was a strong-minded, great, always positive personality. That's how I remember Didi. I already looked up to him at Admira."
