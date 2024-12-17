Vorteilswelt
Opening 2025

Celebrities lend their voices to the city museum

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 19:48

Eisenstadt will be celebrating a century as the provincial capital next year. There will be various events and highlights throughout the year to mark this anniversary. One of these is the opening of the Stadtvilla museum.

0 Kommentare

Renovation work is already in full swing and the building is set to open its doors to the people of Burgenland on April 30, 2025. Inside, visitors will be able to experience the history of Eisenstadt in a lively way. This will also be a special acoustic experience.

Karlich to Marold
Prominent personalities will slip into the roles of fictional historical figures to tell the story of Eisenstadt from the perspective of its inhabitants. "With the voices of Barbara Karlich, Eva Maria Marold, Martina Parker, Uschi Zezelitsch, Gerhard Altmann and others, the past of the provincial capital will not only be audible, but can be experienced in a completely new way," says Mayor Thomas Steiner.

First taste
Barbara Karlich and Eva Maria Marold, for example, play the landladies Lisl and Anna Holunder, author Martina Parker takes on the role of the housekeeper Mizzi and Uschi Zezelitsch lends her voice to the house dog Dolly for the children's tour. The first samples of this were given at the presentation on Tuesday in Eisenstadt Town Hall.

Six characters
A total of six fictional characters will guide guests through the city museum. Audio guides activate the stories at signal points (beacons). For all English and Hungarian-speaking visitors, speakers such as Stuart Freeman, Leanne Zechmeister, David Pajor and Beata Farkas will also be available.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

