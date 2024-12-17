Celebrities lend their voices to the city museum

Karlich to Marold

Prominent personalities will slip into the roles of fictional historical figures to tell the story of Eisenstadt from the perspective of its inhabitants. "With the voices of Barbara Karlich, Eva Maria Marold, Martina Parker, Uschi Zezelitsch, Gerhard Altmann and others, the past of the provincial capital will not only be audible, but can be experienced in a completely new way," says Mayor Thomas Steiner.