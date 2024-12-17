Alarm! Ten-year-olds are already this criminal

Children in care are allowed to be out all night

In order to stop future offender careers at an early stage, however, there is a lack of dedicated juvenile detention centers. Added to this is the unwieldy-sounding Home Residence Act. This affects many very young offenders who are housed in supervised residential groups rather than at home. There is no way of restricting their freedom of movement. To put it simply: a ten-year-old can be out all night on the prowl without the caregivers being able to do anything about it