Trisomy 18: A life as a small miracle

Living simply, as normally as possible

"It was important to me that I live at home with her. As normal as possible," says Barborik. She didn't want support at first, especially from a palliative care facility for children. She is now glad that she has it. "Many parents are put off by the word. The word 'palliative' is associated with worries and reservations," says clinical psychologist Antonia Mittelbach, who has been supporting Barborik for seven years after the mother once attended a parents' café at the facility.