After the ÖVP coup
Styrian state government introduces itself
It went quickly, but anything but without complications: a good three weeks after the state elections in Styria, the blue-black coalition and its government program are being presented today. There were major disagreements in the run-up to the election, and on Monday in particular the sparks flew.
FPÖ election winner Mario Kunasek succeeds Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) as provincial governor. He leads an eight-member government team consisting of equal numbers of blue and black members. The exact distribution of portfolios was disputed until the very end, but the main issue was the personnel.
Internal coup against the governor
After days of trench warfare within the ÖVP, Drexler threw in the towel on Monday afternoon; an internal party coup had been underway against him in the days before. Vote losses in the almost double-digit range were too much for many Styrian blacks, especially in the business and farmers' association as well as in the district organizations, and they relied on state parliament president Manuela Khom as at least temporary party leader and deputy governor.
At the presentation, Kunasek spoke of labor-intensive weeks and negotiations on an equal footing; the personnel disputes were not mentioned at all. The program was "sustainable and promising for the future", Khom also agreed with this assessment.
Eibinger-Miedl gets finances, Kornhäusl culture
She will be joined in the government by Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Karlheinz Kornhäusl and Simone Schmiedtbauer, who have already served as black state councillors. Eibinger-Miedl will be responsible for finance in addition to her previous area of economics, Kornhäusl will remain responsible for health and care and will be given the new area of culture, while Schmiedtbauer will remain state councillor for agriculture.
In the Blue Party, the posts were distributed more quickly: In addition to Kunasek, the former state party secretary Stefan Hermann, the Upper Styrian member of the National Council Hannes Amesbauer and Claudia Holzer, who most recently worked as an authorized signatory at Graz-Köflacher Bahn, are joining the government. The responsibilities in the blue half of the government had also been divided up for some time: Hermann is to be responsible for education, youth, municipalities and regional development, Amesbauer for social affairs, Holzer for infrastructure.
Islam, begging, ORF fee, lead hospital
As far as we know so far, the government program bears a clear blue signature. A documentation center for radical Islam is to be set up, and beggars will be severely restricted in the future. The corona crisis is to be reopened with a new fund, and the end of the "Styria surcharge" on the ORF fee has also been sealed. The sticking point was the planned lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg, one of the major upsets of the election campaign, the future of which the blue and black parties were unable to agree on for a long time. According to the latest information, an agreement has been reached to halt the project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
