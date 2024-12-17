Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the ÖVP coup

Styrian state government introduces itself

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 10:44

It went quickly, but anything but without complications: a good three weeks after the state elections in Styria, the blue-black coalition and its government program are being presented today. There were major disagreements in the run-up to the election, and on Monday in particular the sparks flew.

0 Kommentare

FPÖ election winner Mario Kunasek succeeds Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) as provincial governor. He leads an eight-member government team consisting of equal numbers of blue and black members. The exact distribution of portfolios was disputed until the very end, but the main issue was the personnel.

Internal coup against the governor
After days of trench warfare within the ÖVP, Drexler threw in the towel on Monday afternoon; an internal party coup had been underway against him in the days before. Vote losses in the almost double-digit range were too much for many Styrian blacks, especially in the business and farmers' association as well as in the district organizations, and they relied on state parliament president Manuela Khom as at least temporary party leader and deputy governor.

Drexler had to make way for Khom at the top of the party. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Drexler had to make way for Khom at the top of the party.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

At the presentation, Kunasek spoke of labor-intensive weeks and negotiations on an equal footing; the personnel disputes were not mentioned at all. The program was "sustainable and promising for the future", Khom also agreed with this assessment.

Eibinger-Miedl gets finances, Kornhäusl culture
She will be joined in the government by Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Karlheinz Kornhäusl and Simone Schmiedtbauer, who have already served as black state councillors. Eibinger-Miedl will be responsible for finance in addition to her previous area of economics, Kornhäusl will remain responsible for health and care and will be given the new area of culture, while Schmiedtbauer will remain state councillor for agriculture.

In the Blue Party, the posts were distributed more quickly: In addition to Kunasek, the former state party secretary Stefan Hermann, the Upper Styrian member of the National Council Hannes Amesbauer and Claudia Holzer, who most recently worked as an authorized signatory at Graz-Köflacher Bahn, are joining the government. The responsibilities in the blue half of the government had also been divided up for some time: Hermann is to be responsible for education, youth, municipalities and regional development, Amesbauer for social affairs, Holzer for infrastructure.

Islam, begging, ORF fee, lead hospital
As far as we know so far, the government program bears a clear blue signature. A documentation center for radical Islam is to be set up, and beggars will be severely restricted in the future. The corona crisis is to be reopened with a new fund, and the end of the "Styria surcharge" on the ORF fee has also been sealed. The sticking point was the planned lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg, one of the major upsets of the election campaign, the future of which the blue and black parties were unable to agree on for a long time. According to the latest information, an agreement has been reached to halt the project.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Barth
Andreas Barth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf