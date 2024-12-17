Styrian state government introduces itself

Islam, begging, ORF fee, lead hospital

As far as we know so far, the government program bears a clear blue signature. A documentation center for radical Islam is to be set up, and beggars will be severely restricted in the future. The corona crisis is to be reopened with a new fund, and the end of the "Styria surcharge" on the ORF fee has also been sealed. The sticking point was the planned lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg, one of the major upsets of the election campaign, the future of which the blue and black parties were unable to agree on for a long time. According to the latest information, an agreement has been reached to halt the project.