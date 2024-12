Brave neighbors save home from the flames

Neighbors are heroes of the day

Although the fierce gusts of wind made the extinguishing work more difficult, the local firefighters, who were supported by comrades from Teesdorf, quickly got the fire under control. Although the parked car burned out completely, the buildings suffered significantly less damage. "One thing is certain, however: it was only thanks to the courageous actions of the neighbors and the rapid fire department intervention that we were able to prevent anything worse from happening," emphasized a spokesperson for the emergency services.