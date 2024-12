Godzilla turns 70: why the hype is bigger than ever

Godzilla, the scary lizard, has been with the author his whole life - he has only been with her for half of it. Admittedly, it had lost its terror in the meantime - from a merciless monster and destroyer of entire cities, Godzilla became a friend of mankind in the course of its history, averting even worse in the fight against other monsters, called Kaijus. Godzilla films went from horror to family movie, only to become more frightening again later on. On its 70th birthday, the star of 38 films - 33 Japanese and five US films - is more versatile than ever and a global phenomenon. Travel with us to his origins.