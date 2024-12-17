“Do not support this form of debt policy”

"Ice-cold social cuts"

SPÖ social spokesperson Manuela Auer criticizes the cuts in the social sector: "It is unacceptable that the basis for the state's consolidation plan is ice-cold social cuts!" The large social institutions would be forced to cut back their services. In the end, the people affected by the cuts would be those who are already disadvantaged. This can be seen in the example of the reduced heating allowance: "Before the start of the heating season, this was cut by a whole 170 euros. This is a massive financial cut for those affected, especially in view of the fact that energy costs will rise significantly again in the future."