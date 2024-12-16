Avignon monster asks family to apologize

More than 50 men in court

Gisèle Pelicot assumes that she was raped around 200 times. In addition to Dominique Pelicot, 50 men are on trial in Avignon. Almost all of them are accused of rape. Investigators assume that a dozen other men raped Gisèle Pelicot. However, they could not be identified. Pelicot's ex-husband took hundreds of photos and videos of the acts.