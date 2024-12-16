Wörthersee Stadium becomes a (sports) event mecca

Sport combined with concerts

"On my doorstep, a competition like this is of course a great thing and I'm already looking forward to a full stadium," says Carinthia's Olympic snowboarding champion Anna Gasser, full of anticipation. But the Big Air is not only a guarantee for top sporting performances - the ramp, on which the world's best athletes compete in daring jumps and impressive tricks, will also become a stage where a spectacular supporting program will inspire: After the men's and women's freeskiing finals on Saturday, German rapper Finch will mix up the crowd with his hit songs. Afterwards, the world-famous Italo DJ Gabry Ponte will provide electro beats.