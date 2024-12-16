"Krone" competition
Wörthersee Stadium becomes a (sports) event mecca
For two days, 180 winter sports athletes and four international music acts will create a unique atmosphere - in a place where soccer usually creates great emotions!
The new year will be opened with a bang in the sporting region of Carinthia: From January 4 to 5, winter sports fans from all over Austria will make the pilgrimage to the provincial capital of Klagenfurt to be part of the FIS Freeski & Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2025. A 128-metre-long and 45-metre-high ski jump will be waiting where the soccer pitch in the Wörthersee Stadium is usually located!
Sport combined with concerts
"On my doorstep, a competition like this is of course a great thing and I'm already looking forward to a full stadium," says Carinthia's Olympic snowboarding champion Anna Gasser, full of anticipation. But the Big Air is not only a guarantee for top sporting performances - the ramp, on which the world's best athletes compete in daring jumps and impressive tricks, will also become a stage where a spectacular supporting program will inspire: After the men's and women's freeskiing finals on Saturday, German rapper Finch will mix up the crowd with his hit songs. Afterwards, the world-famous Italo DJ Gabry Ponte will provide electro beats.
"We can all celebrate together at the after-show party right on the ramp with lots of cool acts," says Gasser, who will also be sure to step on the gas in the snowboard final under floodlights on the ramp on Sunday (5.1.). As a musical highlight of the final, the organizer "Limited Events" even brought in hip-hop legend Bonez MC and the cult band Culcha Candela!
"Freeski & Snowboard Big Air World Cups have already taken place in Europe, but an event like this in a soccer stadium is an absolute first," enthuses ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober.
If you don't want to miss out on this event, you can find tickets at bigairklagenfurt.at or take part in the competition (see form below).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
