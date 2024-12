Lighter scandal: Oliver Kahn would have reacted differently

"I would have thought it would have been better if the goalkeeper had tried to continue playing. And only let himself be substituted when it was no longer possible," said the "Titan", who was hit by a chestnut tree as KSC goalie in 1993 and then by a golf ball seven years later in a Bayern shirt during an away game in Freiburg. "In Freiburg, my body released so much adrenaline that I didn't feel any pain at first. The hit could have been life-threatening."